Norris wins wet and chaotic home British GP

IMAGE: McLaren's Lando Norris in action during the race. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Lando Norris won his home British Grand Prix for the first time and shed tears of joy while McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri finished second and made his unhappiness evident to all on a wet and chaotic Silverstone Sunday.

The Australian, now only eight points clear at the top of the championship, had looked a more likely winner but a 10-second penalty for braking sharply behind the safety car while leading left Norris as the one celebrating.

McLaren had indicated they could appeal the penalty, prompting Piastri to suggest over the radio that he and Norris switch places, but in the end the team told the drivers to continue racing for position.

Norris was overcome by emotion as he took the chequered flag 6.8 seconds clear.

"We did it, at home. Oh my god, we did it. It's beautiful!" he gasped over the radio.

IMAGE: McLaren's Lando Norris before the race. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Piastri gave every impression of chewing on lemons as he was interviewed by 2009 world champion Jenson Button before the podium celebrations.

"I'm not going to say much. I'll get myself in trouble. Well done to Nico. I think that's the highlight of the day," he said acidly of third-placed finisher Nico Hulkenberg.

"Apparently you can't brake behind the safety car any more. I did it for five laps before that."

Hulkenberg's achievement also had the tears flowing, the German veteran making up 16 places to shed an unwanted record of the most races without a podium in Formula One history -- Sunday being his first in 239 starts.

"I don't think I can comprehend what we've just done," said the stunned German before wild pitlane celebrations with his teammates.

"It feels good. It's been a long time coming, hasn't it? But I always knew we had it in us, I have it in me, somewhere."

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton finished fourth with Red Bull's Max Verstappen fifth after starting on pole position.

Pierre Gasly was sixth for Alpine, Lance Stroll seventh for Aston Martin and Alex Albon eighth for Williams.

Fernando Alonso gave Aston Martin a double points finish in ninth at their home race and George Russell bagged the final point for Mercedes.