Why IPL, PSL Winners May Miss World Clubs T20

Why IPL, PSL Winners May Miss World Clubs T20

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
July 06, 2025 19:18 IST

Pakistan

IMAGE: The representatives of the Pakistan Cricket Board failed to attend a meeting convened to discuss the proposed World Clubs T20 Championship. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Pakistan is likely to be sidelined from the World Clubs T20 Championship expected to be launched next year.

A source aware of the developments said that the winning team in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was unlikely to be invited for the event which is being fast tracked with the blessings of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and its chairman Jay Shah.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board was invited to send its CEO of the PSL for a meeting held on the sidelines of the cricket connect meeting in London last month but no one showed up,” the source said.

He said CEOs of most of the leading T20 franchise-based leagues gathered for the meeting held on the initiative of the English and Wales Cricket Board with the ICC's backing.

“Discussions were held on the proposed World Clubs Championship, its window, format, schedule etc. (The) CEOs of the Emirates League, Big Bash League, The Hundred, SA20, MLC, Caribbean Premier League etc attended the meeting. Pakistan was also invited,” he confirmed.]

The source explained that initially the World Clubs event will be contested by five teams without any team from the Indian Premier League.

“Though the planned event has the backing of the Indian board but for the inaugural championship there will be no IPL participation.”

The source said that the World Clubs Championship was apparently being fast tracked in a bid to derail the planned Saudi Cricket League.

Private investors are planning to bankroll the Saudi League with an initial investment of $400 million but they are facing resistance as they want to have their league on the lines of the Tennis Grand Slam events every year.

 

The source said the recent meeting was also important as CEOs had discussed fixed windows for their events, availability of NOCs for overseas players etc.

“The PCB didn't show up and strangely Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has also not regularly attended ICC meetings.” 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
