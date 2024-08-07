News
Rediff.com  » Sports » India, Don't Despair: Mahavir Phogat

India, Don't Despair: Mahavir Phogat

By REDIFF SPORTS
August 07, 2024 17:36 IST
IMAGE: Vinesh Phogat celebrates victory over Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the Olympics wrestling women's 50kg Freestyle bout at the Champ-de-Mars Arena, Paris, on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Wrestling coach and Dronacharya awardee Mahavir Phogat expressed his disappointment at his niece Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Paris Olympics.

SEE: One day she will bring a medal for sure: Mahavir Phogat. Video: ANI

Mahavir Phogat, who is Vinesh's paternal uncle, told ANI: 'I have nothing to say. The entire country has expected Gold... Rules are there but if a wrestler is 50-100 grams overweight they are usually allowed to play. I will ask the people of the country not to despair, one day she will bring a medal for sure... I'll prepare her for the next Olympics...'

Later in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met Vinesh's family at her home in Charkhi Dadri, Haryana.

Vinesh was disqualified from the Olympic 50kg final and will lose her silver medal after exceeding the weight limit by a little over 100 grams during Wednesday's weigh-in. She was set to face Sarah Hilderbrandt of the USA in the final.

Vinesh will be replaced by the Cuban wrestler, Yuznelys Guzman, whom she beat on Tuesday. Guzman will take on Hildebrandt, the Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist, for the gold medal.

 
REDIFF SPORTS
