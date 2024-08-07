News
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'She has made India proud': John Abraham praises Manu

'She has made India proud': John Abraham praises Manu

Source: PTI
August 07, 2024 18:05 IST
Manu Bhaker

Photograph: Kind Courtesy John Abraham/Instagram

Actor John Abraham on Wednesday met double Olympic bronze medal winner Manu Bhaker and said the shooter had made India proud.

On her return back home on Wednesday, Bhaker, 22, and her coach Jaspal Rana received a warm welcome at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

Abraham, 51, shared a picture with the Olympian and her medal on his Instagram page.

"Had the pleasure of meeting @bhakermanu and her lovely family. She has made India proud!!! Respect," he captioned the post.

 

Bhaker won a bronze each in the women's 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team event -- where she had paired with Sarabjot Singh -- to script Olympic history for the country.

She will go back to Paris on Saturday and will be the female flag bearer of the Indian contingent at the Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony on Sunday.

Abraham is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Vedaa, directed by Nikkhil Advani. Also starring Sharvari and Abhishek Banerjee, the film will hit the screens on August 15.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
