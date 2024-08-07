News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Manu Bhaker Returns To Grand Welcome

Manu Bhaker Returns To Grand Welcome

Source: PTI
Last updated on: August 07, 2024 10:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Manu Bhaker is the first Indian in the post Independence era to win two medals in a single Olympics. Photograph and Video: ANI
 

Star pistol shooter Manu Bhaker arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday after her historic feat at the Paris Games where she became the first Indian in the post Independence era to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics.

The Air India flight, which brought Bhaker from Paris to Delhi, landed at the Indira Gandhi international airport at around 9:20 am, delayed by one hour from the earlier scheduled time.

 

Around 100 people waited at the airport long before her arrival despite the morning drizzle in the city.

Among them were Bhaker's parents -- Ram Kishan and Sumedha -- and sports enthusiasts and officials from neighbouring states, including from Uttarakhand, the home state of Bhaker's personal coach Jaspal Rana, who also returned along with her.

Rana's father was among those present at the airport.

People celebrated Bhaker's feat with song and dance, beating of drums, holding banners with photos of Bhaker and Rana.

Bhaker will fly back to Paris on Saturday and will be the lady flag bearer of the Indian contingent at the Paris Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday.

Bhaker, 22, won a bronze each in the women's 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team event -- where she had paired with Sarabjot Singh -- to script Olympic history for the country.

Before her, British-Indian athlete Norman Pritchard had won two silver medals in the 200m sprint and the 200m hurdles at the 1900 Olympics but that achievement had come in the pre-Independence era.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Lioness of India' Vinesh gets Bajrang, Neeraj backing
'Lioness of India' Vinesh gets Bajrang, Neeraj backing
Vinesh Phogat: The Warrior Princess
Vinesh Phogat: The Warrior Princess
This Is Olympic Sportsmanship!
This Is Olympic Sportsmanship!
Homeowners get flexible LTCG tax calculation relief
Homeowners get flexible LTCG tax calculation relief
GST To See Two Slab Rate Structure?
GST To See Two Slab Rate Structure?
AI, IndiGo special flights bring back 400 from Dhaka
AI, IndiGo special flights bring back 400 from Dhaka
Why Govt Spends Rs 96,792 Crore On CAPFs
Why Govt Spends Rs 96,792 Crore On CAPFs

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Sakshi's emotional tribute to Olympic finalist Phogat

Sakshi's emotional tribute to Olympic finalist Phogat

'Came for gold, but bronze is better than nothing'

'Came for gold, but bronze is better than nothing'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances