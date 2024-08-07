Manu Bhaker Returns To Grand Welcome

IMAGE: Manu Bhaker is the first Indian in the post Independence era to win two medals in a single Olympics. Photograph and Video: ANI

Star pistol shooter Manu Bhaker arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday after her historic feat at the Paris Games where she became the first Indian in the post Independence era to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics.

The Air India flight, which brought Bhaker from Paris to Delhi, landed at the Indira Gandhi international airport at around 9:20 am, delayed by one hour from the earlier scheduled time.

Around 100 people waited at the airport long before her arrival despite the morning drizzle in the city.



Among them were Bhaker's parents -- Ram Kishan and Sumedha -- and sports enthusiasts and officials from neighbouring states, including from Uttarakhand, the home state of Bhaker's personal coach Jaspal Rana, who also returned along with her.



Rana's father was among those present at the airport.



People celebrated Bhaker's feat with song and dance, beating of drums, holding banners with photos of Bhaker and Rana.



Bhaker will fly back to Paris on Saturday and will be the lady flag bearer of the Indian contingent at the Paris Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday.



Bhaker, 22, won a bronze each in the women's 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team event -- where she had paired with Sarabjot Singh -- to script Olympic history for the country.



Before her, British-Indian athlete Norman Pritchard had won two silver medals in the 200m sprint and the 200m hurdles at the 1900 Olympics but that achievement had come in the pre-Independence era.