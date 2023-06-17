News
Rediff.com  » Sports » No manager yet, Brazil's older players will need to step up!

No manager yet, Brazil's older players will need to step up!

June 17, 2023 14:24 IST


IMAGE: Brazil have been without a manager since Tite’s resignation after their quarterfinal exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Photograph: Suhaib Salem/Reuters

Brazil's older players will have to step up to lead the team as they continue without a full time manager, defender Danilo said on Friday.

The Brazilian FA (CBF) are still pursuing Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti to be their new coach. The role has been vacant since the resignation of Tite following their quarter-final exit at the 2022 World Cup in December.

The five-time world champions face Guinea in Barcelona on Saturday coached by Under-20 manager Ramon Menezes, who was also in charge for the 2-1 defeat by Morocco in April.

But Danilo, 31, said the more experienced players should shoulder the most responsibility while the manager search continues.

"Of course the subject surrounding our next manager has dominated everything, because it's normal that it does," Danilo said on Friday, after six of the first seven questions of his press conference were about Ancelotti.

 

"At this moment, when there is caution in deciding who will be the next coach, it is time for us, the more experienced players, to give back for what we have already received from the national team.

"We have the obligation to give a little bit more to maintain stability for those young players who are getting their first opportunities."

CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues said on Tuesday that he would hold talks with Ancelotti's representatives and the club this week and did not rule out waiting until July 2024 to appoint him as coach.

Danilo said that Rodrigues met with the leaders of the Brazil squad that included him, Casemiro, Marquinhos and Alisson, to consult on the possibility of going through the next 12 months with a caretaker manager so the Italian could take over with two years to prepare for the 2026 World Cup.

The Juventus player said they appreciated the opportunity to have their voice heard, but insisted that it was not their job to pick the manager.

"Right now our role is to make whatever the president decides work," Danilo added.

"This way we will have more tranquillity to work. The president is a guy who listens a lot, is always present and active." 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
