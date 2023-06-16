News
Nations League: 'Spain's confidence boosted by Italy win'

June 16, 2023 16:33 IST
Spain's Joselu celebrates scoring their second goal against Italy in the UEFA Nations League semi-final at De Grolsch Veste, Enschede, Netherlands, on Thursday

IMAGE: Spain's Joselu celebrates scoring their second goal against Italy in the UEFA Nations League semi-final at De Grolsch Veste, Enschede, Netherlands, on Thursday. Photograph: Wolfgang Rattay

Spain's 2-1 victory over Italy in the Nations League semi-finals on Thursday will give them a lot of confidence after a shaky start to the year, head coach Luis de la Fuente said.

 

The victory, which took Spain to their second consecutive Nations League final, was a welcome relief for De la Fuente, who had come under pressure after losing his second match in charge, 2-0 to Scotland in a Euro 2024 qualifier in March.

"We just needed time, I have always said this is a process," De la Fuente told reporters.

"It takes time to establish ideas, we were unlucky that day and didn't get a good result against Scotland, but now with more knowledge of each other and more time in training, things are different."

Spain must continue this improvement in order to beat Croatia in the final in Rotterdam on Sunday, Manchester City midfielder Rodri said.

"We have played Croatia quite a few times, they are very competitive as a team, with outstanding individual players who keep pushing till the end," he said.

"We have the opportunity to compete for a trophy, we must not let that slip through our fingers."

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
