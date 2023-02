IMAGE: Sania Mirza’s retirement ended a landmark career. Photograph: Sania Mirza/Twitter

Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza ended her career with first round defeat at WTA Dubai event.

Sania Mirza played the final match of her professional tennis career on Friday, losing her first-round women’s doubles alongside America’s Madison Keys encounter 4-6, 0-6, against Russian pair Viktoria Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova.