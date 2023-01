IMAGE: Sania Mirza and Mohammad Azharuddin, the first Indian to score three consecutive Test centuries. Photograph: Mohammad Azharuddin/Facebook

Mohammad Azharuddin doffed his hat to Sania Mirza, who played her last Grand Slam at the Australian Open.

After Sania and Rohan Bopanna lost the mixed doubles final in Melbourne on Friday, January 27, 2023, Azhar tweeted, 'Congratulations on your great career run, Sania Mirza. As you bow out of Grand Slam tennis, you have paved the path for many aspiring sportswomen. Well played!'

Sania's younger sister Anam is married to Mohammad Asaduddin, Azhar's son.