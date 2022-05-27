News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » No clear favourites in UCL Final: Real Madrid's Modric

No clear favourites in UCL Final: Real Madrid's Modric

May 27, 2022 18:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
IMAGE: Luka Modric has been instrumental in leading Real Madrid to the final of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters

Real Madrid are confident going into the Champions League final against Liverpool and will count on their big-game experience but there is no firm favourite in Paris, according to midfielder Luka Modric.

Real are playing in their fifth Champions League final since 2014. Having won their last seven since 1998, the Spanish side are chasing a record-extending 14th crown in a rematch of the 2018 final in which they defeated Liverpool 3-1 in Kyiv.

"We have certain experience in this competition. Some of the players have played four times in the final of the Champions League. Now we are lucky to be in the fifth one. We need to try to be normal like all season," Modric told BT Sport.

"There is no favourite in the final. Liverpool is a great team, they are having a great season, they won two cups, they fought for the league until the end... There is no favourite but we have a lot of confidence."

 

Real won three consecutive finals between 2016-2018 under Zinedine Zidane. Modric said coach Carlo Ancelotti, who helped the Spanish side win their 10th Champions League title in 2014, had not changed a lot to get them back to the final.

"He is the same, what we like about him is his personality, his humility, how he speaks with the players, how he approaches us," Modric said.

"When you have a person like him around you, you give more on the pitch. You give more for him. That's why Carlo is a special coach, one of the best in the world of football still.

"The human side of him is the best, it's what we like the most and is the best for this team."

Real lost one leg in each of their knockout ties against Paris St Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City but still did enough to reach the final, winning by a single goal on aggregate in each round.

"We are strong, the mentality aspect is really good," Ancelotti said. "The personality and experience this team has, you cannot say it was luck.

"I'm really proud of my players... I didn't have any problems managing them. They were all professional every day, even those who didn't play."

Despite Real's outstanding record of winning the last seven Champions League finals they have reached, Liverpool will take confidence from one fact.

The last time the Spanish team lost the continent's showpiece club game was in 1981 when Liverpool beat them 1-0 in Paris.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: An aeroplane dedicated to Diego Maradona
PIX: An aeroplane dedicated to Diego Maradona
Chessable Masters final: Praggnanandhaa loses in final
Chessable Masters final: Praggnanandhaa loses in final
Canada cancels football friendly against Iran
Canada cancels football friendly against Iran
7 soldiers killed as vehicle falls into river in Ladakh
7 soldiers killed as vehicle falls into river in Ladakh
Qualifier 2: RR vs RCB: Who Will Win?
Qualifier 2: RR vs RCB: Who Will Win?
Wankhede: Drug-buster whose biggest op went bust
Wankhede: Drug-buster whose biggest op went bust
CBI summons Rubaiya Sayeed in 1989 abduction case
CBI summons Rubaiya Sayeed in 1989 abduction case

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Key stats: Liverpool v Real Madrid Champions final

Key stats: Liverpool v Real Madrid Champions final

Wimbledon to drop 'Miss' and 'Mrs' from honours roll

Wimbledon to drop 'Miss' and 'Mrs' from honours roll

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances