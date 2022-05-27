Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Key stats ahead of Champions final

IMAGE: This is the third time the teams will meet in the final -- Liverpool won 1-0 in the 1980-81 European Cup final, while Real won 3-1 in the 2017-18 Champions League final. Photograph: Denis Doyle/Getty Images

The following are key statistics ahead of Saturday's UEFA Champions League final between English side Liverpool and Spanish team Real Madrid.

KEY STATS



* The two teams have met eight times in the European Cup, with Real winning four times and Liverpool three.



* Their most recent meeting was in the quarter-finals of the 2020-21 Champions League season.



* This is the third time the teams will meet in the final -- Liverpool won 1-0 in the 1980-81 European Cup final, while Real won 3-1 in the 2017-18 Champions League final.



* Real have won the title on 13 occasions -- in 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018 -- and have triumphed in their last seven finals.



* England's Liverpool have won the title six times -- in 1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005 and 2019.



* For the second time in a row, an English team will play in the Champions League final after Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 in last year's clash.



* Real have never lost a final since the competition became known as the Champions League. This is their eighth appearance in the fixture.



* Real's Carlo Ancelotti is the first coach to lead a team in five Champions League finals and is seeking a record-breaking fourth European Cup victory. He shares the landmark of three wins with former Real boss Zinedine Zidane and Liverpool's Bob Paisley.



* A victory would also make Ancelotti the first coach to win the Champions League twice with more than one club. He previously led AC Milan to two Champions League titles.