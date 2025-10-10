HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
No changes to Champions League format: UEFA

October 10, 2025 11:44 IST

UEFA Champions League Trophy

IMAGE: Media reports said earlier on Thursday that A22 had entered exploratory talks with UEFA officials to discuss a possible framework for a new competition. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images from the Rediff archives

UEFA said on Thursday it had held informal discussions with A22 Sports Management, the company behind plans to revive a European Super League, but stressed that no changes were being considered to the format of its elite club competition.

 

"We can confirm reports that (UEFA general secretary) Mr Theodore Theodoridis had met with (A22 Sports Management co-founder) Mr Anas Laghrari on a few occasions in public settings. No formal outcomes resulted from these conversations," UEFA told Reuters on Thursday.

"We categorically reaffirm that there are no plans to change the format of the UEFA Champions League."

Media reports said earlier on Thursday that A22 had entered exploratory talks with UEFA officials to discuss a possible framework for a new competition.

The reports said A22 is promoting its "Unify League" concept, featuring 96 clubs in four divisions with promotion and relegation, and hopes to secure UEFA's recognition for the project.

A22 has presented the plan as a merit-based, fan-friendly alternative to current tournaments, promising free match streaming and greater access for smaller clubs.

The reports said A22's chief executive Bernd Reichart and co-founder Anas Laghrari had sought to frame the proposal as complementary to domestic leagues rather than a direct rival to UEFA's competitions.

However, football bodies and national leagues have consistently opposed the idea, warning it could undermine the European football pyramid.

The original Super League project collapsed in 2021 after a backlash from fans, governments and the wider football community.

Twelve major clubs initially signed up to the breakaway competition, which was to guarantee them permanent membership, but nine quickly withdrew.

The concept was later revived by A22 after the European Court of Justice ruled in 2023 that UEFA's restrictions on rival competitions could breach EU competition law.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
