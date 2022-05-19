News
India's Nikhat Zareen is world boxing champion!

India's Nikhat Zareen is world boxing champion!

Source: PTI
Last updated on: May 19, 2022 21:52 IST
She becomes only fifth Indian woman boxer to achieve feat.

India's Nikhat Zareen won gold in the flyweight category at the World Boxing Championships in Istanbul on Thursday

IMAGE: India's Nikhat Zareen won gold in the flyweight category at the World Boxing Championships in Istanbul on Thursday. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen was crowned world champion with a comfortable 5-0 victory over Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the flyweight (52kg) final of the Women's World Championships in Istanbul on Thursday.

 

The Telangana boxer out-punched her Thai rival to win via unanimous 5-0 verdict.

With this win, Zareen became only the fifth Indian boxer to be crowned world champion.

Six-time champion Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018) Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006) and Lekha KC (2006) are the other pugilists who have won the world title.

Apart from Zareen's gold, Manisha Moun (57kg) and debutant Parveen Hooda (63kg) will return home with bronze medals.

A 12-member Indian contingent participated in the competition and while the medal haul has decreased by one, an Indian has been crowned world champion after four years -- Mary Kom had last won the gold in the 48kg in the 2018 edition.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
