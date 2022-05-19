News
Telangana CM congratulates World champion Nikhat

Telangana CM congratulates World champion Nikhat

Source: PTI
May 19, 2022 23:56 IST
Nikhat Zareen won gold in the flyweight category to become the Women's World Boxing Champion

IMAGE: Nikhat Zareen won gold in the flyweight category to become the Women's World Boxing Champion. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday congratulated Nikhat Zareen on claiming the gold medal and being crowned champion at the Women's World Boxing Championship in Istanbul on Thursday.

 

In a release from the CMO, Rao complimented Nikhat for unfurling the Indian flag at the international sports platform.

The CM said it was a proud moment as Nikhat, who hails from Nizamabad district of Telangana, stood as the world boxing champion.

Nikhat Zareen, clinched the coveted gold in flyweight (52kg) division with a facile 5-0 win over Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the final of the Women's World Championship.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
