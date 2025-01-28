HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Saudi nightmare over! Neymar parts ways with Al-Hilal

January 28, 2025 12:10 IST

IMAGE: Neymar joined the Saudi club from Paris Saint-Germain in August 2023. Photograph: Walid Zain/Reuters

Neymar has parted ways with Al-Hilal by mutual consent, the Saudi Pro League champions said on Monday, after a disappointing spell at the club for Brazil's all-time top scorer.

The 32-year-old sustained a knee injury in Brazil's World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in October 2023 and has struggled to get back to his best.

 

"Al‮-‬Hilal Club Company and Neymar Jr. have agreed to terminate their contractual relationship by mutual consent" The Saudi club posted on X.

Neymar has played only seven games for Al-Hilal since moving from Paris St Germain for a reported fee of around 90 million euros ($98 million) in August 2023.

Brazilian media have reported that Neymar, who has scored 79 goals for the national team, will return to his childhood club Santos after leaving in 2013 to join Barcelona.

He moved to PSG from Barca for a world record fee of 222 million euros in August 2017.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
