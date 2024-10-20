News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Neymar back on the pitch after lengthy injury layoff

Neymar back on the pitch after lengthy injury layoff

Last updated on: October 20, 2024 19:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
IMAGE: Neymar undergoes rehabilitation at Al Hilal following his ACL injury. Photograph: Al Hilal Club / Reuters

Neymar took part in team training and will join the Al-Hilal squad for their Asian Champions League trip to UAE Pro League club Al-Ain after recovering from a serious knee injury, the Saudi Pro League club said.

The 32-year-old Brazil forward has not played since sustaining the injury during his nation's CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in October last year.

 

He suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury and underwent surgery in November.

Having moved to Saudi Arabia from French champions Paris St Germain for a reported fee of around 90 million euros ($97.8 million) in August last year, Neymar had only played five games before his layoff as he was struggling with muscle injuries.

The former Barcelona forward, who is Brazil's leading scorer, missed their 2024 Copa America campaign in the United States, where they suffered a second straight quarter-final exit from a major tournament after losing to Croatia on penalties at the 2022 World Cup.

"Al-Hilal is happy to announce that Neymar will join the squad for the away trip to Al-Ain. He's back," the club posted on social media platform X.

"Neymar participated in team training after completing his recovery program," Al-Hilal said in another post.

They play Al-Ain at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium on Monday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Root's legendary form faces India, Australia test
Root's legendary form faces India, Australia test
Head withdraws from Pak series to focus on India
Head withdraws from Pak series to focus on India
Sultan of Johor Cup: Dilraj leads India to victory
Sultan of Johor Cup: Dilraj leads India to victory
Security beefed up in Delhi after blast near school
Security beefed up in Delhi after blast near school
ISI, terrorists use SM platforms for J-K recruitments
ISI, terrorists use SM platforms for J-K recruitments
Fadnavis, Chavan's daughter in BJP's Maha poll list
Fadnavis, Chavan's daughter in BJP's Maha poll list
Kasatkina wins Ningbo Open following dramatic comeback
Kasatkina wins Ningbo Open following dramatic comeback

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this

Messi's Inter Miami to feature in FIFA Club World Cup

Messi's Inter Miami to feature in FIFA Club World Cup

Bowlers, Ravindra get captain's nod after historic win

Bowlers, Ravindra get captain's nod after historic win

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances