New rules to hit Semenya, others hard

New rules to hit Semenya, others hard

March 23, 2023 23:15 IST
The new rules will impact transgender athletes like double Olympic 800 metres champion Caster Semenya

IMAGE: The new rules will impact transgender athletes like double Olympic 800 metres champion Caster Semenya. Photograph: Ibraheem Al Omari/ Reuters

World Athletics said on Thursday that its Council had voted to exclude from elite competition transgender athletes who have transitioned from male to female after going through puberty.

 

The council also voted to cut the maximum amount of plasma testosterone for athletes with Differences in Sex Development (DSD) in half, to 2.5 nanomoles per litre from five.

The tighter rules will impact DSD athletes such as two-times Olympic 800 metre champion Caster Semenya, Christine Mboma, the 2020 Olympic silver medallist in the 200m, and Francine Niyonsaba, who finished runner-up to Semenya in the 800 at the 2016 Olympics.

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Srikanth, Prannoy ousted from Swiss Open
Mitchell, Blundell bag NZ cricket honours
World C'ships: Nikhat, Nitu punch their way into final
Oppn to move EC over EVMs, remote voting concerns
Man who posed as PMO official booked for cheating
World C'ships: Nikhat, Nitu punch their way into final
Russia's doping ban lifted but no respite for athletes
