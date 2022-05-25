News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Semenya offered to show body to IAAF officials for proof

Semenya offered to show body to IAAF officials for proof

Last updated on: May 25, 2022 00:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Double Olympic 800 metres champion Caster Semenya offered to show her vagina to athletics officials when she was 18 to prove she was female, the South African middle-distance runner said in an interview with HBO's Real Sports that will air on Tuesday.

Semenya, now 31, burst onto the scene in 2009 when she won the women's 800m world title by a stunning margin hours after the sport's world governing body said she would undergo gender verification tests.

"They thought I had a dick, probably, Semenya said in the HBO Real Sports interview that will air at 10:00 p.m. ET (0200 GMT). "I told them: 'It's fine. I'm a female, I don't care. If you want to see I'm a woman, I will show you my vagina. All right?'"

 

Gender tests on Semenya reportedly showed the runner had no womb or ovaries but that she had internal testes, the male sexual organs which produce testosterone, and her levels of the hormone were three times that of a "normal" female.

Semenya has a condition known as hyperandrogenism, which is characterised by higher than usual levels of testosterone, a hormone that increases muscle mass and strength and the body's ability to use oxygen.

She took medication after the first ruling in 2011 by World Athletics - then the International Association of Athletics Federations - that all female athletes with hyperandrogenism had to medically lower their testosterone levels.

"It made me sick, made me gain weight, panic attacks, I don't know if I was ever going to have a heart attack," Semenya told HBO Real Sports. "It's like stabbing yourself with a knife every day. But I had no choice.

"I'm 18, I want to run, I want to make it to Olympics, that's the only option for me."

World Athletics lawyer Jonathan Taylor, speaking during the HBO Real Sports interview, disagreed with medical panels, including the World Medical Association, that condemned the sport's governing body for requiring women with differences in sex development (DSDs) to take drugs to compete.

"You say medically it's not healthy for me, then my question back to you is: 'Why do the world's leading experts say that that is what we would prescribe?'" said Taylor.

Semenya fired back: "Jonathan must cut his tongue and throw it away. If he wants to understand how that thing has tortured me, he must go and take those medications. He will understand."

In 2020, Semenya lost her appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal to set aside a 2019 Court of Arbitration ruling that female athletes with high natural testosterone levels must take medication to reduce it.

She had approached the tribunal after CAS, sport's highest court, ruled that the regulations of World Athletics were necessary for athletes with DSDs in races ranging from 400 metres to a mile to ensure fair competition.


Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL Eliminator: Kohli's return to form a worry for LSG
IPL Eliminator: Kohli's return to form a worry for LSG
I will definitely be around IPL next year: De Villiers
I will definitely be around IPL next year: De Villiers
My IPL 2022 Dream Team
My IPL 2022 Dream Team
Semenya offered to show body to IAAF officials
Semenya offered to show body to IAAF officials
Umran Malik gets a surprise visitor on his return home
Umran Malik gets a surprise visitor on his return home
Tears flow as Tsonga retires after French Open defeat
Tears flow as Tsonga retires after French Open defeat
Waqf Board seeks nod for namaz in Qutab complex
Waqf Board seeks nod for namaz in Qutab complex

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

IPL 2022 is one of

IPL 2022 is one of "happiest IPL seasons" for Ashwin

What BCCI chief Ganguly said on Rohit, Kohli's form...

What BCCI chief Ganguly said on Rohit, Kohli's form...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances