New offside technology to debut at FA Cup

Semi-automated offside technology will be used in English soccer for the first time at seven FA Cup fifth round matches staged in Premier League stadiums next month, the FA said on Thursday.

Of the eight fifth round games, the Preston North End-Burnley tie is the only one not involving a Premier League team.

Semi-automated offside technology was expected to be implemented before Christmas but met with problems in testing.

"The new technology will be introduced in the Emirates FA Cup fifth round ... following an extensive testing period that has taken place during the 2024-25 season," the FA said in a statement.

"Following successful live operation in the Emirates FA Cup, the Premier League will look to implement the system later this season.

"Semi-Automated Offside Technology will provide more efficient placement of the virtual offside line, based on optical player tracking, and produce virtual graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for supporters."

Video Assistant Referees will also be available in all eight FA Cup fifth round ties along with VAR announcements, where referees explain their final decision for fans and viewers.

VAR was not used in the previous rounds.

Manchester United beat Leicester City 2-1 in the fourth round with a late winner from Harry Maguire, who appeared to be offside although the linesman did not raise his flag.

The FA Cup fifth round matches will be played on the weekend of March 1 and include four all-Premier League ties.