Japan knock out India from Asia Mixed Team C'ship

Japan knock out India from Asia Mixed Team C'ship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
February 14, 2025 11:19 IST

Malvika Bansod

IMAGE: Malvika Bansod struggled to match the control and consistency of her younger opponent, Tomoka Miyazaki. Photograph: Kind courtesy The Khel India/X

HS Prannoy fought valiantly, but India went down 0-3 to a second-string Japan in the quarter-finals of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships to end their campaign on a disappointing note in Qingdao, China, on Friday.

India, the 2023 bronze medalists in Dubai, struggled to find their rhythm, suffering a comprehensive defeat against the 2017 edition champions Japan.

 

In the opening match, the mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto showed resilience but ultimately lost 13-21, 21-17, 13-21 to Hiroki Midorikawa and Natsu Saito.

With PV Sindhu sidelined due to a hamstring injury, India faced an uphill task against Tomoka Miyazaki, who has quickly risen to world number 8 following her triumph at the 2022 World Junior Championships.

Malvika Bansod, stepping in for Sindhu, put up a brave fight, especially in the second game, but struggled to match the control and consistency of her younger opponent, eventually going down 12-21, 19-21, leaving India trailing 0-2.

It all came down to Prannoy to keep India alive, but despite a determined effort, the 32-year-old, returning after a long break and struggling with early-season form, couldn't sustain the pressure against world number 16 Kenta Nishimoto.

The Japanese star sealed the rubber with a 21-14, 15-21, 21-12 victory in 1 hour and 17 minutes.

It's a demoralising loss for especially considering Japan did not field their full-strength team, with several top players absent.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

