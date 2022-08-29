Neeraj's Gold Javelin Has A New Home

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra with the javelin with which he won a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Photograph: Kind courtesy Neeraj Chopra/Facebook

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra's gold medal-winning javelin has found a new address.

On Sunday, Neeraj donated his javelin to the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland.

'It was an honour to visit and donate my Tokyo 2020 javelin to the Olympic Museum. I hope its presence can inspire the younger generation to keep working hard towards their dreams. The occasion was even more special because I had Abhinav A Bindra sir with me,' Neeraj tweeted alongside pictures.

'Many thanks to President Bach and the entire team at the IOC and the Olympic Museum for giving me this honour. And thank you to everyone who has supported me in this journey,' Neeraj added.

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra and Abhinav Bindra with their Olympic gold medals. They are the only two Indians to win a solo gold medal at an Olympics. Photograph: Neeraj Chopra/Facebook

Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to win a gold in a track and field event, when he sent the spear to a distance of 87.58 metres at the Tokyo Games on August 7, 2021, a day that will forever be remembered in this nation's sporting history.