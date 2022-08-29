News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Neeraj's Gold Javelin Has A New Home

Neeraj's Gold Javelin Has A New Home

By Rediff Sports
August 29, 2022 08:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra with the javelin with which he won a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Photograph: Kind courtesy Neeraj Chopra/Facebook
 

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra's gold medal-winning javelin has found a new address.

On Sunday, Neeraj donated his javelin to the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland.

'It was an honour to visit and donate my Tokyo 2020 javelin to the Olympic Museum. I hope its presence can inspire the younger generation to keep working hard towards their dreams. The occasion was even more special because I had Abhinav A Bindra sir with me,' Neeraj tweeted alongside pictures.

'Many thanks to President Bach and the entire team at the IOC and the Olympic Museum for giving me this honour. And thank you to everyone who has supported me in this journey,' Neeraj added.

Neeraj Chopra with Abhinav Bindra

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra and Abhinav Bindra with their Olympic gold medals. They are the only two Indians to win a solo gold medal at an Olympics. Photograph: Neeraj Chopra/Facebook

Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to win a gold in a track and field event, when he sent the spear to a distance of 87.58 metres at the Tokyo Games on August 7, 2021, a day that will forever be remembered in this nation's sporting history.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Sports
COMMENT
Print this article
How The Boy Became A Man In Tokyo
How The Boy Became A Man In Tokyo
The Golden Thrower
The Golden Thrower
What Abhinav Gifted Neeraj...
What Abhinav Gifted Neeraj...
Why Pakistan players wore black armbands
Why Pakistan players wore black armbands
How India prevailed over Pakistan in Asia Cup opener
How India prevailed over Pakistan in Asia Cup opener
PHOTOS: Hardik stars as India edge Pakistan in thriller
PHOTOS: Hardik stars as India edge Pakistan in thriller
Points Table: Asia Cup 2022
Points Table: Asia Cup 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

Neeraj Chopra wins Lausanne Diamond League crown

Neeraj Chopra wins Lausanne Diamond League crown

SEE: Neeraj Chopra's Record Throw

SEE: Neeraj Chopra's Record Throw

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances