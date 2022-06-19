News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Neeraj Chopra wins at Kuortane with opening throw of 86.69m

Neeraj Chopra wins at Kuortane with opening throw of 86.69m

Source: PTI
June 19, 2022 00:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra clinched his first top podium finish of the season by winning the javelin throw event at the Kuortane Games in Finland, beating reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada for the second time in four days, on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Chopra's opening throw of 86.69m turned out to be the winning distance.

Trinidad and Tobago's 2012 Olympics champion Keshorn Walcott was second with a first round throw of 86.64m.

Peters was third with a best throw of   84.75m, which also came in the opening round.

 

Chopra's second and third attempts were fouls and he did only three throws. That meant Chopra had a single legal throw and he won the competition with it.

His throw was not as big as the 89.30m effort while finishing second in the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, in a star-studded field but the win will surely boost his confidence ahead of the Stockholm Diamond League on June 30.

Finland's Oliver Helander, who won the javelin throw competition in Turku with an effort of 89.83m, did not turn up though his name was entered.

Reigning Asian and world para javelin champion Sandeep Chaudhary, who was also training at the Kuortane Olympic Training Centre along with Chopra, also took part in the competition and finished eighth with a best throw of 60.35m.

Peters is leading the charts this season with his monster throw of 93.07m while winning gold in the Doha Diamond League last month. Chopra's 89.30m effort in Turku stands at fifth best of the season.   

Chopra had made a spectacular return to competition after his historic gold in the Tokyo Olympics with a stunning throw of 89.30m shattering his own national record, which placed him second in a star-studded field at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, on Tuesday.

Chopra's first competitive event after just over 10 months was nothing short of extraordinary as he nearly touched the coveted 90m mark, considered the gold standard in the world of javelin throw.

Chopra's earlier national record was 88.07m which he had set in Patiala in March last year. He had won the Tokyo Olympics gold with a throw of 87.58m on August 7, 2021. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
The Golden Thrower
The Golden Thrower
'Happy' Neeraj Chopra aiming to work on technique
'Happy' Neeraj Chopra aiming to work on technique
SEE: Neeraj Chopra's Record Throw
SEE: Neeraj Chopra's Record Throw
FIH Pro League: Netherlands edge India on penalties
FIH Pro League: Netherlands edge India on penalties
Error-prone Prannoy loses in Indonesia Open semis
Error-prone Prannoy loses in Indonesia Open semis
Maha Council polls: Small players back in spotlight
Maha Council polls: Small players back in spotlight
FIH Pro League: India stun Argentina in thriller
FIH Pro League: India stun Argentina in thriller

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Will Neeraj breach 90m barrier in Kuortane Games?

Will Neeraj breach 90m barrier in Kuortane Games?

Neeraj to lead 37-member athletics team in CWG 2022

Neeraj to lead 37-member athletics team in CWG 2022

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances