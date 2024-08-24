News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'Neeraj Chopra will throw 93m in one or two years'

'Neeraj Chopra will throw 93m in one or two years'

Source: PTI
August 24, 2024 17:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Neeraj Chopr

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra. Photograph: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Legendary para-athlete Devendra Jhajharia feels it's a matter of time for star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra to breach the elusive 90m mark and predicted that he can throw 93m in one or two years.

Chopra won a silver medal in the Paris Olympics with a throw of 89.45m earlier this month while the gold went to Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who stunned the javelin world with an Olympic record effort of 92.97m.

 

On Thursday, Chopra again finished second in the Lausanne Diamond League with a last round throw of 89.49m, behind two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, who produced a monster throw of 90.61m.

Jhajharia, himself a para-javelin throw legend with double Paralympics gold in F46 category, said when Chopra breaks the barrier of 90m, he will do it by a big margin, going past the elusive mark by 3 to 4 metres.

"If I say in the language of javelin throw, 89-plus has become a barrier for Neeraj currently. I have seen in my sporting career of 20 years, when a barrier is broken it does not break by just a mere metre or so, but by 3 to 4 metres," the 43-year-old Jhajharia told PTI.

"When Neeraj does that, he will not throw just 90-plus, his javelin will go 3-4 metres farther. Please remember my words.

"So, Neeraj will throw 92m to 93m when the barrier is broken. He should do it in one or two years," said Jhajharia, who was elected as Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) president in March.

Jhajharia, who also won a silver in the Tokyo Paralympics to become the most decorated Indian Paralympian, said Chopra's peak form will come in the next two years.

"Age is in his favour, 26 is no age and I am hoping that he will be at his peak when he is 28 or 29. By then, he will do his best.

"He is very disciplined and very dedicated. I have seen that when we trained together in 2022 in Finland," he said.

Chopra will turn 27 in December this year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Dhawan's heartfelt note on retirement
Dhawan's heartfelt note on retirement
Tenacity, altruism define white-ball maestro Dhawan
Tenacity, altruism define white-ball maestro Dhawan
Sarabjot reveals limited training time with Manu
Sarabjot reveals limited training time with Manu
1st Test: Kamindu, Chandimal lead Sri Lanka's recovery
1st Test: Kamindu, Chandimal lead Sri Lanka's recovery
BJP urges EC to change Haryana assembly poll date
BJP urges EC to change Haryana assembly poll date
Afridi's heartwarming celebration for his newborn son
Afridi's heartwarming celebration for his newborn son
Vinesh to contest Haryana polls? Cong leader says...
Vinesh to contest Haryana polls? Cong leader says...

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

'A team man through and through'

'A team man through and through'

The two words that guided Neeraj to his season's best

The two words that guided Neeraj to his season's best

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances