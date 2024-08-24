SEE: Shikhar Dhawan addresses fans as he announces his retirement. VIDEO: Kind courtesy Shikhar Dhawan.

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from cricket on Saturday, dropping curtains on a career in which he established himself as a prolific top order batter.

The Delhi player made his India debut against Australia in 2010 and his last international match was against Bangladesh in December 2022, both 50-overs matches, a format considered his strong suit.

The left-hander smashed 24 international hundreds and particularly excelled in multi-team tournaments such as Champions Trophy, Asia Cup and the 2015 World Cup.

His 85-ball hundred against Australia in a 2013 Test was the fastest by a debutant.

"It's important to turn the page to move forward in life and that's why I am announcing my retirement from international and domestic cricket," the 38-year-old said in a video posted on his social media accounts.

"I've told myself 'don't feel sad that you won't play for India anymore, but feel happy that you played for the country'."