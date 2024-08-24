News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Paris medallist Sarabjot reveals limited training time with Manu

Paris medallist Sarabjot reveals limited training time with Manu

Source: PTI
August 24, 2024 14:40 IST
'Our conversations were usually brief and limited to 'Apna 100 per cent dena hai (we have to give our 100 per cent)'. Apart from that, we enjoyed some banter. Sometimes I would make fun of her, sometimes she would of me.'

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh pose with their bronze medals at the Paris Olympics on July 30, 2024

IMAGE: Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh pose with their bronze medals at the Paris Olympics on July 30, 2024. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

Sarabjot Singh, who partnered with Manu Bhaker to win India's first ever Olympic medal in a mixed shooting event, on Saturday said they "barely" got to train together in the run-up to their event.

Bhaker and Sarabjot scripted history with a bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team shooting event at the Paris Games.

 

"My training was due at 9, hers was due at 12, individually. Mixed session lasted for 30 minutes, before which she trained separately, and I separately.

"Our conversations were usually brief and limited to 'Apna 100 per cent dena hai (we have to give our 100 per cent)'. Apart from that, we enjoyed some banter. Sometimes I would make fun of her, sometimes she would of me," recalled Sarabjot.

Sarabjot also revealed his long time fandom for Yusuf Dikec and said he has been looking up to the Turkish shooting icon for inspiration since 2011.

"I have been watching his (Yusuf's) videos since 2011. He has always been like this. He is 51 today. Even though I have tried, I could not match his perfection. If I had the chance, I would ask him what he eats?," said the 22-year-old from Dheen village of Haryana during an interview with PUMA India.

Sarabjot said that his pistol is engraved with SSINGH30, comprising his initials and a significant date in his journey.

"I didn't give it a name. When I achieved my personal best at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, I got the weapon engraved with 'SSINGH30'. That is my best weapon. Because my medal (gold) came on September 30 and that was a significant achievement," he said.

Sarabjot Singh celebrates his bronze medal win 

IMAGE: Sarabjot Singh celebrates his bronze medal win. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

The athlete also shared that he has had to deal with his fair share of setbacks in his journey.

Meditation, and a rare yogic technique called Trataka, helped him.

"The main technique is to look at the candle flame with eyes open for three minutes, and then imagine for two minutes. I used to keep it directly in front of my eyes.

"Complete darkness in the room, complete peace, silence. My eyes would water; it was not easy. The most important thing is visualisation in shooting," said Sarabjot.

In conclusion, the Olympic medallist stated his ambition for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

"LA '28; iska colour change karna hai (LA '28, I want to change its colour)," said Sarabjot, gesturing toward his glittering bronze medal.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
