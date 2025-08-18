HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Sports » Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Diamond League 2025 final

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Diamond League 2025 final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
August 18, 2025 00:25 IST

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra is placed at third spot behind Keshorn Walcott (17) and Julian Weber (15) in the standing. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the Diamond League 2025 Final in Zurich, Switzerland, scheduled to be held on August 27 and 28.

Chopra, the reigning world champion, did not participate in Diamond League Meeting in Silesia, Poland, on August 16. His participation in the Brussels leg on August 22 is also not yet known.

However, it doesn't matter as the Indian ace has already booked his berth in the DL Final, as per the latest standings released after the Silesia leg on Saturday.

With 15 points from two DL meetings, from one title and one second-place finish, the two-time Olympic medallist has already sealed his qualification for the winner-takes-all

finale.

Chopra is placed at third spot behind Keshorn Walcott (17) and Julian Weber (15) in the standing.

The top six after the Brussels leg will make it to the DL Finals in Zurich.

 

Chopra's last competition was at the NC Classic on July 5 in Bengaluru where he threw 86.18m to win the title at the event he himself hosted.

The 27-year-old reigning world champion went past the coveted 90m mark in the Doha DL in May with a throw of 90.23m but finished second behind Weber. He then won the Paris DL title with a throw of 88.16m in June.

Chopra will defend the title at the World Championships to be held in Tokyo from September 13-21.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
