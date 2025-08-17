Gill, Jaiswal Likely To Miss Asia Cup Bus: Report

Gill's most recent T20 outing came in IPL 2025, where he scored 650 runs at a strike rate of almost 156, with six fifties in 15 matches, finishing as the fourth-highest run-getter.

IMAGE: if the Sanju Samson-Abhishek Sharma combination at the top is not broken, it will be difficult to fit Shubman Gill or Yashasvi Jaiswal into the first-choice XI. Photograph: BCCI

While speculations are rife over India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup in the UAE, reports suggest that the selectors are keen to get middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer and wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma back into the side.

The selection committee headed by former pacer Ajit Agarkar will meet on Tuesday to pick the squad for the continental event, scheduled to be held in the UAE from September 9 to 28.

According to a report in The Hindu, the team management are inclined to have an experienced middle-order batter in the squad who can thrive on slower, turning tracks in the UAE. If Shreyas makes the cut, T20 regulars Shivam Dube or Rinku Singh will have to sit out.

Shreyas' final T20 in Indian colours was in December 2023, whereas Jitesh played his last T20I in January 2024. Notably, both of them have been overlooked for the shortest format since Gautam Gambhir took charge as head coach in July 2024.

Shreyas, who captained Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 and led them to the final, enjoyed a stellar season, tallying 603 runs with an average of 54.82 and a strike rate of 175.80.

too was in great form in the glitzy league, playing a pivotal role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's maiden triumph. He aggregated 261 runs from 15 matches with an average of 37.29 and an impressive strike rate of 176.35.

If Jitesh gets the nod, he will replace Dhruv Jurel, who was part of the squad as the reserve wicket-keeper in India's last T20 series, against England in January 2024.

The report also indicated that Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal are unlikely to get a call-up to the T20I squad as the team management might not upset the team's core combination.

Nevertheless, if the Sanju Samson-Abhishek Sharma combination at the top is not broken, it will be difficult to fit Gill or Jaiswal into the first-choice XI.

Jaiswal last played a T20I in July 2024, as India used his Test batting in the home season and away tours of Australia and England, where he scored 391 and 411 runs respectively in those series. Jaiswal was the back-up opener ahead of Gill for the 2024 T20 World Cup, when India preferred Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as the opening pair.

India will kickstart their Asia Cup campaign on September 10 against the UAE.