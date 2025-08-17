HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
EPL: Palace Hold Scrappy Chelsea To Goalless Draw

Last updated on: August 17, 2025 22:40 IST

Chelsea

IMAGE: Chelsea's Jamie Gittens and Crystal Palace's Daniel Munoz vie for the ball. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Chelsea survived an early scare when Crystal Palace had an Eberechi Eze goal controversially disallowed in a drab 0-0 draw in the Premier League on Sunday.

Chelsea, whose last competitive outing was winning the Club World Cup in the United States last month, failed to stamp their authority on the game against the FA Cup holders despite more than 70 percent possession, in warm southwest London sunshine.

Coach Enzo Maresca gave new signings Joao Pedro from Brighton & Hove Albion and Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund starts, but neither could make a breakthrough and Chelsea managed only three shots on target out of 19 attempts.

Talisman Cole Palmer looked out-of-sorts and was one of those guilty of wayward shots. The visitors looked to have taken the lead in the 13th minute but referee Darren England consulted the pitch-side monitor and ruled Palace captain Marc Guehi, who shoved Moises Caicedo out of the way, was too close to Chelsea's defensive wall when Eze took a free kick on the edge of the area.

 

It was a technical ruling, with the laws of the game stating that where three or more defending team players form a wall, the attackers must be at least one metre from that wall and England spent some time explaining his decision to Guehi.

Chelsea,

who finished fourth last season and also won the Conference League, have been tipped to do better this season after strengthening their attacking lineup.

Liam Delap who signed from Ipswich Town and 18-year-old Estevao came on as substitutes midway through the second half and it was the young Brazilian who made the most impact, with a lively performance down the right wing.

Eze, who has been linked with a move from south to north London after interest from Tottenham Hotspur, applauded the away fans as they sang his name at the end of the game.

Forest trounce Brentford

Forest

IMAGE: Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood celebrates scoring their third goal against Brentford. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Nottingham Forest piled more misery on depleted Brentford as new winger Dan Ndoye scored his first goal for the club in their 3-1 win.

Forward Yoane Wissa, who scored 19 league goals for Brentford last season, did not make the trip to Nottingham due to uncertainty over his future. Brentford's highest scorer in the competition last season, Bryan Mbeumo, joined Manchester United last month.

Keith Andrews, who took on his first managerial role at Brentford after Thomas Frank left for Tottenham Hotspur, saw his team outplayed from the outset as Chris Wood scored a first-half brace which, along with Ndoye's goal, gave Forest a comfortable 3-0 lead at halftime.

Brentford were unable to mount a comeback in the second half, with Igor Thiago's goal from the penalty spot in the 78th minute being their only consolation.

Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo has at least two more signings to integrate as James McAtee and Omari Hutchinson were unveiled before the game.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
PIX: Kolkata Bids Emotional Adieu To Dr Vece Paes
East Bengal Overwhelm Bagan, Seal Durand Semi Spot
'Don't push Bumrah towards early retirement'
'The door is always open for Chhetri'
Pak coach reveals reason for Babar's Asia Cup snub!
