Jamshedpur FC Suffer Shock Durand Cup Defeat

Jamshedpur FC Suffer Shock Durand Cup Defeat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
August 17, 2025 19:51 IST

Diamond Harbour

IMAGE: Diamond Harbour FC's Sairuatkima celebrates with teammates after scoring against Jamshedpur FC in the Durand Cup in Jamshedpur on Sunday. Photograph: Durand Cup/X

Debutants Diamond Harbour FC scripted the biggest upset of the 134th Durand Cup, knocking out Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC 2-0 in the quarterfinals, in Jamshedpur on Sunday.

Defender Sairuatkima was the unlikely hero at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, striking twice in the first half (3rd and 41st minutes) to silence the home crowd and fire the Bengal outfit into the semifinals on their maiden appearance in the tournament.

Jamshedpur FC, under interim coach Steven Dias, dominated possession after the break but were left frustrated by a compact and resolute Diamond Harbour backline marshalled by goalkeeper Mirshad Koottappunna.

The tone was set as early as the third minute when a long

throw unsettled the JFC defence and Ruatkima, left unmarked, stabbed home from close.

If that rattled the ISL outfit, the second blow just before half-time left them reeling.

Samuel Lalmuanpuia's cross deflected and Ruatkima met it with a sweetly-timed volley to double the lead. 

Diamond Harbour, coached by Spaniard Kibu Vicuna, could have added more through Luka Majcen and Jobby Justin, while Jamshedpur's efforts were limited to speculative strikes from Rei Tachikawa and Jayesh Rane that failed to hit the target.

The home side came out firing in the second half, but Mirshad stood tall.

 

He first dived low to deny Sanan's drilled effort and then springing up to block V P Suhair's volley in a stunning double stop. 

Despite waves of JFC pressure, the underdogs held their shape and threatened on the counter through Hali Charan Narzary and Majcen, ensuring the tie never tilted back in favour of the ISL side.


Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
