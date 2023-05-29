News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Neeraj Chopra pulls out of FBK Games

Neeraj Chopra pulls out of FBK Games

Source: PTI
May 29, 2023 17:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra pulled out of the FBK Games due to a muscle strain. Photograph: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Reigning Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Monday said he has suffered a muscle strain and was pulling out of next month's FBK Games as a precautionary measure.

"Recently, I sustained a muscle strain during my training. Following a medical evaluation, me and my team have decided to avoid any risks which can aggravate the injury," the world No. 1 wrote on Twitter.

"Unfortunately, it means that I have to withdraw from the FBK Games, in Hengelo. Wishing the organisers and the tournament all the success."

A World Athletics Continental Tour Gold level event, the Fanny Blankers-Koen Games at Hengelo in the Netherlands is scheduled on June 4.

 

The 25-year-old, who enjoyed a perfect start to the season by winning the Doha Diamond League on May 5 with a throw of 88.67m, is likely to be back in action at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, on June 13.

"Injuries are part of the journey, but it's never easy. I am on the road to recovery, and will aim to be back on the track in June," Neeraj added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
What Happens If Monday Is Washed Out?
What Happens If Monday Is Washed Out?
How Indian women's cricket team can turn the tables
How Indian women's cricket team can turn the tables
IPL finals: CSK fans rejig itinerary after washout
IPL finals: CSK fans rejig itinerary after washout
Kejri blames L-G for girl's murder; love jihad: BJP
Kejri blames L-G for girl's murder; love jihad: BJP
HC rejects teen's plea in applying late for IIT
HC rejects teen's plea in applying late for IIT
Who Will Modi Pick For Assembly Polls Later This Year?
Who Will Modi Pick For Assembly Polls Later This Year?
Recipe: Ameya's Stuffed Pomfret
Recipe: Ameya's Stuffed Pomfret

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

'Who the accused is matters...'

'Who the accused is matters...'

Olympic champ Neeraj is World No 1 Javelin Thrower

Olympic champ Neeraj is World No 1 Javelin Thrower

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances