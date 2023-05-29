Neeraj Chopra pulls out of FBK Games

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra pulled out of the FBK Games due to a muscle strain. Photograph: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Reigning Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Monday said he has suffered a muscle strain and was pulling out of next month's FBK Games as a precautionary measure.

"Recently, I sustained a muscle strain during my training. Following a medical evaluation, me and my team have decided to avoid any risks which can aggravate the injury," the world No. 1 wrote on Twitter.

"Unfortunately, it means that I have to withdraw from the FBK Games, in Hengelo. Wishing the organisers and the tournament all the success."

A World Athletics Continental Tour Gold level event, the Fanny Blankers-Koen Games at Hengelo in the Netherlands is scheduled on June 4.

The 25-year-old, who enjoyed a perfect start to the season by winning the Doha Diamond League on May 5 with a throw of 88.67m, is likely to be back in action at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, on June 13.

"Injuries are part of the journey, but it's never easy. I am on the road to recovery, and will aim to be back on the track in June," Neeraj added.