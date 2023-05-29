What Happens If Monday Is Washed Out?

If the Reserve Day gets washed out as well, the rules for the cut-off time remain the same as they were on Sunday.

Overs will start getting reduced from 9:35 pm IST, with a possibility of a five overs contest as late as 12:06 am IST.

If conditions allow, there may be a Super Over to determine the winner, but the outfield and the pitch must be ready by 1:20 am IST for that to happen.

However, if no play is possible on the Reserve Day, the team that finished higher on the points table at the end of the 70 match league phase will be announced as the winner.

In this scenario, Gujarat Titans, who secured the top spot on the points table after their 14 league games, would take home the IPL trophy ahead of the second-placed Chennai Super Kings.

The rule states: 'In the event that it is not possible to start the Super Over or to then complete the Super Over without interruption, the team that finished highest in the league table after the 70 matches of the regular season shall be declared the winner of the relevant playoff match or final.'