PICS: Eng vs Aus, 1st Ashes Test, Day 1

June 16, 2023 19:33 IST
IMAGES from Day 1 of the opening Ashes Test played between England and Australia at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on Friday.

Australia's Josh Hazlewood celebrates taking the wicket of England's Ben Duckett, caught by wicket-keeper Alex Carey

IMAGE: Australia's Josh Hazlewood celebrates taking the wicket of England's Ben Duckett, caught by wicket-keeper Alex Carey. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Action Images via Reuters

Opener Zak Crawley was out last ball before lunch to leave England on 124-3 and temper what had been a positive opening session for the hosts in the first Test of the Ashes series at Edgbaston on Friday.

 

With World Test Champions Australia in town, many experts predicted England may soften their aggressive "Bazball" approach for the Ashes, but such doubts were quickly put to bed as Crawley hammered a boundary off the first ball of the innings.

It was in stark contrast to the first ball of the last Ashes series, when Mitchell Starc clean bowled England opener Rory Burns, ahead of Australia's rampant 4-0 success.

Australia's Nathan Lyon celebrates with teammates after an appeal confirms the lbw wicket of England's Ollie Pope  

IMAGE: Australia's Nathan Lyon celebrates with teammates after an appeal confirms the lbw wicket of England's Ollie Pope. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

The final ball of the session, however, ensured it was impossible to call who was on top in the Birmingham sunshine, as Crawley was caught behind off the bowling of Scott Boland.

The runs flowed for England early on, even after they lost opener Ben Duckett, out for 12 after Josh Hazlewood struck, with the hosts taking advantage of a defensive Australia field to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

England, who average just under five runs an over under coach Brendon McCullum in Test cricket, reached 32-1 off the first seven overs with Crawley leading the charge.

England's Zak Crawley celebrates reaching his half century  

IMAGE: England's Zak Crawley celebrates reaching his half century. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

The home side moved onto 50 runs inside 50 minutes and were approaching the century mark when Nathan Lyon had Ollie Pope trapped leg before wicket for 31, following an Australian review.

Joined by captain Joe Root at the crease, Crawley moved onto his half century off just 56 balls, before hammering another boundary to take England into three figures.

Australia's Scott Boland celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Zak Crawley  

IMAGE: Australia's Scott Boland celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Zak Crawley. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Yet another successful Australian on-field review got the tourists the key wicket at a crucial moment.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
