Swiss cyclist Mader falls into ravine during race, dies

Swiss cyclist Mader falls into ravine during race, dies

June 16, 2023 17:38 IST


Gino Mader, 26, crashed on the descent towards La Punt and fell into a ravine where he was found unresponsive by the race doctor and resuscitated before being air-lifted to hospital.

IMAGE: Gino Mader, 26, crashed on the descent towards La Punt and fell into a ravine where he was found unresponsive by the race doctor and resuscitated before being air-lifted to hospital. Photograph: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters/File Photo

Swiss rider Gino Mader has died after crashing into a ravine on the descent towards the finish line in Thursday's stage five of the Tour de Suisse, his team Bahrain Victorious said on Friday.

 

"Despite the best efforts of the phenomenal staff at Chur hospital, Gino couldn't make it through this, his final and biggest challenge, and at 11:30am we said goodbye to one of the shining lights of our team," the team said.

Mader, 26, crashed on the descent towards La Punt and fell into a ravine where he was found unresponsive by the race doctor and resuscitated before being air-lifted to hospital.

In a statement, team managing director Milan Erzen said: "We are devastated by the loss of our exceptional cyclist, Gino Mader. His talent, dedication, and enthusiasm were an inspiration to us all.

"Not only was he an extremely talented cyclist, but a great person off the bike. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time."

Erzen said the team would continue in the race in honour of Mader.

"We are determined to show the spirit and passion Gino displayed, and he will always remain an integral part of our team," he said.

Mader joined the Bahrain Victorious team in 2021 and won a stage of the Giro d'Italia that year. He also won the young rider classification at the 2021 Vuelta a Espana.

A statement from the professional riders' association CPA, read: "Our hearts bleed at this news. Condolences to his family, the team and the many friends who loved him.

"Like all of us. RIP Gino."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
