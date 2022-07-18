News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Batra's former office at IOA raided by CBI

Batra's former office at IOA raided by CBI

Source: PTI
July 18, 2022 23:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Narinder Batra on Monday resigned as the president of International Hockey Federation (FIH) and also gave up his IOC membership, almost two months after a High Court ruling ended his reign as IOA chief. Photograph: Narinder Batra/Facebook

Veteran sports administrator Narinder Batra's former office at the Indian Olympic Association headquarters and the Hockey India office in New Delhi were on Monday raided by CBI officials, who claimed to have "recovered incriminating documents and records" relating to an alleged misappropriation of funds.

 

Batra on Monday resigned as the president of International Hockey Federation (FIH) and also gave up his IOC membership, almost two months after a High Court ruling ended his reign as IOA chief.

Batra quit his positions hours after the CBI conducted multiple raids at his residence and offices in New Delhi and Jammu.

"Searches were conducted today at offices of HI & IOA at Delhi; residential premises of the accused at New Delhi & Jammu which led to recovery of incriminating documents/records. Investigation is continuing," the CBI said on its website.

In April, the CBI had initiated a preliminary inquiry against Batra for alleged misappropriation of Hockey India funds to the tune of Rs 35 lakh.

The CBI also registered cases against former Hockey India president Rajinder Singh, ex-secretary general Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmad -- who later became president -- and former executive director R K Srivastava "for committing illegalities for renovation and furnishing of the office of IOA president in 2018".

"It was alleged that during 2018, then HI President and then Secretary General in conspiracy with then IOA President and then Executive Director got executed the work of renovation & furnishing of the office of then IOA President without prior approval of Executive Board of Hockey India," CBI statement said.

"It was further alleged that in order to justify and to cover up the fraudulent expenditure at approval stage, the accused fabricated and falsified the records."

Batra ceased to be IOA president when the Delhi High Court, on May 25, struck down the post of Life member in Hockey India, courtesy which he had contested and won the elections to the top sports body back in 2017.

Batra had appealed against the ruling but a larger bench of the High Court had refused to stay the earlier order and listed the matter for the next hearing on July 26. The sports administrator also officially resigned as IOA president.

In three separate handwritten notes, Batra officially tendered his resignation from the three positions. In all the letters, he cited "personal reasons" for his decision.

"Due to personal reasons I submit my resignation from the post of President FIH," Batra wrote to the Executive Board of FIH.

Batra became president of FIH in 2016 and reclaimed the position last year for a second term till 2024.

The FIH Board accepted the resignation and said an acting president will be appointed soon in Batra's place.

Batra's IOC membership was linked to IOA presidency but his resignation from FIH has come as surprise since in May he had said that he wants to focus on his job in the world hockey body.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Batra quits as FIH president, gives up IOC membership
Batra quits as FIH president, gives up IOC membership
What's So Special About This Pic?
What's So Special About This Pic?
CWG Hockey: India aim to end Australia's dominance
CWG Hockey: India aim to end Australia's dominance
Monkeypox: Centre advises strict vigil at airports
Monkeypox: Centre advises strict vigil at airports
Maha crisis: Uddhav faction files fresh plea in SC
Maha crisis: Uddhav faction files fresh plea in SC
Uddhav sacks senior leaders as Sena crisis deepens
Uddhav sacks senior leaders as Sena crisis deepens
Imran seeks polls in Pak after stunning Punjab win
Imran seeks polls in Pak after stunning Punjab win

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

More like this

World Athletics: Gebreslase wins women's marathon

World Athletics: Gebreslase wins women's marathon

Will Neeraj breach 90m mark at World Athletics?

Will Neeraj breach 90m mark at World Athletics?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances