News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Will Neeraj breach 90m mark at World Athletics?

Will Neeraj breach 90m mark at World Athletics?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
July 18, 2022 19:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra had set a new national record of 89.94m, just 6cm shy of the 90m mark at the Diamond League in Stockholm last month, enroute to winning the silver medal. Photograph: David Lidstrom/Getty Images

Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra expects to breach the coveted 90m mark this year but doesn't want to think about "distance" going into the World Athletics Championships, in Eugene, United States.

 

Chopra had set a new national record of 89.94m, just 6cm shy of the 90m mark, the gold standard in the world of javelin throw, at the prestigious Diamond League in Stockholm last month en route to a silver medal.

The 24-year-old finished second behind Grenada's Anderson Peters, who recorded a best throw of 90.31m.

"I was 6cm short of the 90m mark, I was pretty close. I hope to cross 90m this year. But I never think or focus on distance going into a competition. I just try to give my 100 per cent," Chopra said in a virtual interaction from Eugene after he was named as a partner by Underdog Athletics to represent its Under Armour brand.

A strong field awaits Chopra in the World Championships, where he will be seen in action, starting with the qualifiers on July 21.

Besides, Chopra, Peters, Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic, Finland's Oliver Helander and the German duo of Julian Weber and Johannes Vetter will be in action.

"It is the biggest competition of this year for me. I want to perform without any pressure. It is the biggest stage, the competition will be very tough. There are 5-6 throwers who are performing consistently so the level is similar this year," Chopra said.

"But every day, every competition is different. My focus is just on one thing -- to throw as big as possible."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
What's So Special About This Pic?
What's So Special About This Pic?
CWG Hockey: India aim to end Australia's dominance
CWG Hockey: India aim to end Australia's dominance
PIX: Fraser-Pryce leads Jamaican sweep in women's 100m
PIX: Fraser-Pryce leads Jamaican sweep in women's 100m
Chandimal puts Sri Lanka in control vs Pakistan
Chandimal puts Sri Lanka in control vs Pakistan
Batra quits as FIH president, gives up IOC membership
Batra quits as FIH president, gives up IOC membership
Girls asked to remove innerwear at Kerala NEET centre
Girls asked to remove innerwear at Kerala NEET centre
Shooting World Cup: Mairaj wins historic skeet gold
Shooting World Cup: Mairaj wins historic skeet gold

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

More like this

Batra quits as FIH president, gives up IOC membership

Batra quits as FIH president, gives up IOC membership

Shooting World Cup: Mairaj wins historic skeet gold

Shooting World Cup: Mairaj wins historic skeet gold

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances