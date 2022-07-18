What's So Special About This Pic?

IMAGE: Michael Johnson interviews Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce after her 100 metres title win at the World Championships on Sunday, July 17, 2022. Photograph: Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters

When two super athletes are caught in one frame, it has to go viral!

Retired four-time Olympic gold medallist Michael Johnson was captured interviewing sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce during a broadcast for the BBC.

Johnson tweeted the photograph, captioning it: 'FIVE gold medals 100m World Championship titles! Unbelievable! @realshellyannfp.'

The sprint legend and the sprint queen saw an outpouring of love over this tweeted picture:

'In this picture are two of the world's greatest athletes ever! I am very privileged to have been able to see both at the peak of their careers.'

'GREATNESS. The inventor of speed sprinting n the current torchbearer. Gosh!!'

One fan wrote: 'How much speed can you get in one photo? There is space for 1 GOATS right?'

'The greatest athlete of yesterday is the greatest commentator of today! Listening to you is an unparalleled experience!'

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce claimed an astonishing fifth world 100 metres title on Sunday when she clocked 10.67 seconds to edge past Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah in a brilliant Jamaican clean sweep.