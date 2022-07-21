News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Osaka parts ways with coach Fissette

Osaka parts ways with coach Fissette

July 21, 2022 00:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Naomi Osaka won the US Open in 2020 and the Australian Open the following year under Belgian coach Wim Fissette's guidance. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Former world number one Naomi Osaka's coach Wim Fissette said on Wednesday that the pair had ended their partnership after working together since 2019.

 

Japan's Osaka won the US Open in 2020 and the Australian Open the following year under Belgian coach Fissette's guidance.

"It has been a privilege to coach Naomi since 2019 and see her grow into the champion she has become," Fissette said in a post on Instagram.

"She has inspired a whole new generation to fall in love with the game and to speak up for what they believe in and it's been incredible to play a part in that journey."

Fissette previously worked with top players including Victoria Azarenka, Kim Clijsters and Simona Halep.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
PICS: 'An evening fit for champions'
PICS: 'An evening fit for champions'
'It's officially a bromance' between Djokovic, Kyrgios
'It's officially a bromance' between Djokovic, Kyrgios
No fluke but first of many at Wimbledon, says Rybakina
No fluke but first of many at Wimbledon, says Rybakina
Haryana DSP murder: Truck driver held from Rajasthan
Haryana DSP murder: Truck driver held from Rajasthan
Teesta part of plot to frame Modi in riot cases: SIT
Teesta part of plot to frame Modi in riot cases: SIT
2 gangsters involved in Moosewala murder killed
2 gangsters involved in Moosewala murder killed
Covid: States urged to monitor home isolation cases
Covid: States urged to monitor home isolation cases

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

More like this

Serena, Djokovic included in US Open entry list

Serena, Djokovic included in US Open entry list

McEnroe on how Kyrgios can deal with his demons

McEnroe on how Kyrgios can deal with his demons

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances