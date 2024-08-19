News
Nagal makes early exit from Winston-Salem Open

Nagal makes early exit from Winston-Salem Open

Source: PTI
August 19, 2024 15:40 IST
Sumit Nagal

IMAGE: Sumit Nagal. Photograph: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

India's top singles player Sumit Nagal bowed out of the Winston-Salem Open, an ATP 250 event, after a straight set defeat against Borna Coric in the first round at Winston-Salem, USA.

Nagal lost 4-6, 2-6, in a one hour and 10 minute battle.

 

Nagal converted the only breakpoint he got in the contest while dropping his serve four times.

In the doubles draw, former junior national champion Dhakshineswar Suresh will feature along with British partner Luca Pow.

Dhakshineswar, who is in US College circuit, could not qualify for the singles main draw, falling in the second round of the qualifying event 3-6, 4-6 to American fourth seed Learner Tien.

Source: PTI
