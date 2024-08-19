What's Ram Charan Doing With Border-Gavaskar Trophy?

IMAGE: Ram Charan gets his hands on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Photograph: Kind courtesy CA/X

Ram Charan Teja was in Australia for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne held over the weekend.

At the film festival, he was awarded the title of Ambassador for Indian Art and Culture at IFFM 2024 after which he hoisted the Tricolour at Fed Square in Melbourne.

Charan also got his hand on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the venue, which Australia wants desperately to wrest back when Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummin's sides face off in a five Test series, Down Under, beginning in November.

'One of us ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy?' CA tweeted, added, 'A pleasure to cross paths with Bollywood megastar @AlwaysRamCharan in Melbourne ahead of a massive summer of cricket between Australia and India.'