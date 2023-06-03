News
Nadal to undergo hip surgery

Nadal to undergo hip surgery

June 03, 2023 10:42 IST
Rafael Nadal

IMAGE: 2024 will be Rafael Nadal's last year on the professional circuit. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Holder Rafael Nadal, who has missed the French Open this year due to injury, is undergoing surgery on his hip muscle, the Spaniard's representative said on Friday.

The 14-time winner in Paris, who has won a men's joint-record 22 majors, has been out of action since January after hurting his hip flexor in his second-round match at the Australian Open.

 

His representative Benito Perez-Barbadillo said the results of the surgery were expected on Saturday.

The 36-year-old Nadal has said 2024 is likely to be his last year as a professional player.

He was initially set to miss up to eight weeks but skipped claycourt tournaments in Madrid and Rome to build his fitness after being ruled out of events at Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Barcelona earlier this season.

In March, Nadal fell out of the top 10 in the world rankings for the first time since 2005 and is currently 15th.

Source: REUTERS
