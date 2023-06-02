News
Sabalenka skips French Open presser: Here's why!

Sabalenka skips French Open presser: Here's why!

June 02, 2023 21:24 IST
IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka skipped the post-match presentation at the French Open. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Belarus tennis star Aryna Sabalenka skipped the traditional post-match press conference at the French Open on Friday citing mental health reasons.

The World number two instead released an interview with the tournament organisers in which she said she had not felt safe at a press conference on Wednesday - an event where she was asked about Russia's invasion of Ukraine and her country's role as a staging ground for Russian troops and weapons.

 

Sabalenka said that her choice not to take part in Friday's press conference was supported by the French Open organisers.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
