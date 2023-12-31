News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Returning from injury, Nadal suffers Brisbane doubles defeat

Returning from injury, Nadal suffers Brisbane doubles defeat

December 31, 2023 16:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Back on court following a long injury lay-off, Rafael Nadal fell to a loss in his doubles encounter in Brisbane. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Rafa Nadal returned to action for the first time since January at the Brisbane International on Sunday, losing his doubles match but overall showing no obvious after-effects of the hip injury that ruined his year.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion, who is gearing up for the Jan. 14-28 Australian Open, sustained the hip problem in his second round loss at Melbourne Park at the start of 2023 and ended his season early after having surgery in June.

 

Nadal rekindled his partnership with retired veteran Marc Lopez, with whom he won an Olympic gold medal in 2016, for his comeback but the duo lost 6-4 6-4 to Australians Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson at a packed Pat Rafter Arena.

The 37-year-old was warmly welcomed by fans who held up Spanish flags and supportive messages while the loudest cheers were reserved for his trademark whipped shots and a powerful crosscourt backhand winner in the opening set.

Nadal is likely to get a similar reception in his singles opener on Tuesday against qualifier Dominic Thiem, whom he defeated in the 2018 and 2019 French Open finals and holds a 9-6 win-loss record against.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
When snake stopped a tennis match!
When snake stopped a tennis match!
How Tendulkar aced SA conditions
How Tendulkar aced SA conditions
Rohit's Grand Birthday Party For Samira
Rohit's Grand Birthday Party For Samira
Don't consider Rahul Gandhi a big leader: Ex-Cong MP
Don't consider Rahul Gandhi a big leader: Ex-Cong MP
Attacks in Arabian Sea: Navy chief directs action
Attacks in Arabian Sea: Navy chief directs action
Hussain picks Kohli, Babar to have an explosive 2024
Hussain picks Kohli, Babar to have an explosive 2024
Prasad hopes India win an elusive ICC title in 2024
Prasad hopes India win an elusive ICC title in 2024

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Nadal plays down expectations on tour return

Nadal plays down expectations on tour return

Nadal can't be written off just yet, says Djokovic

Nadal can't be written off just yet, says Djokovic

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances