News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How Tendulkar aced SA conditions

How Tendulkar aced SA conditions

Source: PTI
December 31, 2023 15:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'The only person I know who played us well was Sachin Tendulkar'

IMAGE: 'The only person I know who played us well was Sachin Tendulkar'. Photograph: BCCI/File

India, as a batting unit, haven't had a lot of success in the ‘Rainbow Nation' but Sachin Tendulkar is one batter, who has scored four Test centuries in five tours to the country and used to dominate the home bowlers.

 

“It's not an easy place to combat. We see that daily in South Africa, the ball does nip around more than it does in Australia or England. If your footwork isn't 100 percent then you are in trouble,” former South African paceman Allan Donald cited.

"Only person I know who played us well was Tendulkar, who triggered (had a trigger movement) while batting in South Africa rather than stand on middle-stump. He pressed forward and left the ball amazingly well,” Donald explained.

Ahead of the 2nd and final Test in Cape Town, Donald has a pro-tip for the visiting team batters.

“If you leave the ball well here, you can score runs. You got to get bowlers to come to you and search a little bit more. They start coming to you, the opportunities of scoring get better.

It's an interesting phenomenon as it's tough to bat. In Cape Town though, it will be a very good Test pitch. It will flatten out quickly, so you need to work very hard.”

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Hussain has big expectations from 'box office' Pant
Hussain has big expectations from 'box office' Pant
Gill is playing too aggressively in Tests: Gavaskar
Gill is playing too aggressively in Tests: Gavaskar
Rohit's Grand Birthday Party For Samira
Rohit's Grand Birthday Party For Samira
Returning from injury, Nadal suffers doubles defeat
Returning from injury, Nadal suffers doubles defeat
Don't consider Rahul Gandhi a big leader: Ex-Cong MP
Don't consider Rahul Gandhi a big leader: Ex-Cong MP
Attacks in Arabian Sea: Navy chief directs action
Attacks in Arabian Sea: Navy chief directs action
Hussain picks Kohli, Babar to have an explosive 2024
Hussain picks Kohli, Babar to have an explosive 2024

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

What India need to do to win 2nd Test at Cape Town...

What India need to do to win 2nd Test at Cape Town...

'Why's Virat not captain of Test team?'

'Why's Virat not captain of Test team?'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances