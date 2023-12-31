How Tendulkar aced SA conditions

IMAGE: 'The only person I know who played us well was Sachin Tendulkar'. Photograph: BCCI/File

India, as a batting unit, haven't had a lot of success in the ‘Rainbow Nation' but Sachin Tendulkar is one batter, who has scored four Test centuries in five tours to the country and used to dominate the home bowlers.

“It's not an easy place to combat. We see that daily in South Africa, the ball does nip around more than it does in Australia or England. If your footwork isn't 100 percent then you are in trouble,” former South African paceman Allan Donald cited.

"Only person I know who played us well was Tendulkar, who triggered (had a trigger movement) while batting in South Africa rather than stand on middle-stump. He pressed forward and left the ball amazingly well,” Donald explained.

Ahead of the 2nd and final Test in Cape Town, Donald has a pro-tip for the visiting team batters.

“If you leave the ball well here, you can score runs. You got to get bowlers to come to you and search a little bit more. They start coming to you, the opportunities of scoring get better.

It's an interesting phenomenon as it's tough to bat. In Cape Town though, it will be a very good Test pitch. It will flatten out quickly, so you need to work very hard.”