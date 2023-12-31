News
Rohit's Grand Birthday Party For Samira

Rohit's Grand Birthday Party For Samira

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: December 31, 2023 10:27 IST
IMAGE: Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh, Samaira Sharma. Photograph and Video: Rohit Sharma/Instagram
 

Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira turned five on Saturday, December 30, and the India skipper hosted a grand party for his child two weeks before he flew to South Africa for the two Test series.

The Ponyville themed birthday party, attended by Ritika and Rohit's family and Samaira's friends, included games for the kids -- train rides, bounce house, bouncy slides and a mini ferris wheel.

'Happiest birthday to our Sammy. We love you so much. May you always dance to your own beat and light up every time you see an animal. Watching you grow has been the biggest joy in our lives,' Rohit captioned the Instagram video.

 

REDIFF CRICKET
