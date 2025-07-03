HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Murray's shirt from Wimbledon triumph up for grabs!

Murray's shirt from Wimbledon triumph up for grabs!

July 03, 2025 17:33 IST

Murray

IMAGE: Andy Murray defeated Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the 2013 Wimbledon final. Photograph: Stefan Wermuth/Reuters

Andy Murray's match-worn shirt from his historic 2013 Wimbledon triumph could soon adorn the wall of a lucky fan's home, for the right price, after it was put up for auction along with other pieces of sporting memorabilia from the tournament.

Murray, 38, claimed two of his three Grand Slam titles at Wimbledon and ended Britain's 77-year wait for a men's singles champion at the grasscourt Grand Slam in 2013 when he defeated Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the final.

One of the three Adidas shirts the Scot wore in that match is up for grabs in an online sale held by Graham Budd Auctions in partnership with Golden Age of Tennis, with the auction set to conclude on July 13.

Murray's shirt, signed by the player and authenticated by Wimbledon's head groundsman, is expected to fetch up to 8,000 pounds ($10,928), while his baseball cap from the same match could attract bids close to 3,500 pounds.

"There's no better time than Wimbledon weeks to celebrate tennis history," David Convery, the head of sporting memorabilia at Graham Budd Auctions, said in a statement.

"This auction features truly iconic pieces ... each item a powerful link to the sport's greatest moments."

 

Fans can also pick up the net that was used in the 2010 epic featuring John Isner and Nicolas Mahut, the longest professional tennis match in history that lasted 11 hours and five minutes and took place over three days.

The net cord is autographed by Isner and Mahut.

Autographed Wimbledon tennis balls with the signatures of Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer, Djokovic and Murray are also on offer for between 300-500 pounds.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
