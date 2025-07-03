HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Mexico, US set up CONCACAF Gold Cup final showdown

Mexico, US set up CONCACAF Gold Cup final showdown

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 03, 2025 16:33 IST

x

Alvarez

IMAGE: Mexico's Edson Alvarez celebrates scoring a second-half goal against Honduras in the semifinal of the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup at Levi's Stadium, California, on Wednesday. Photograph: John Hefti/Reuters

Mexico will face the United States in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final after a second-half strike by Raul Jimenez earned the defending champions a 1-0 win over Honduras at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Wednesday.

Mexico had the lion's share of possession but lacked quality in the final third. They were rewarded for their efforts when 16-year-old midfielder Gilberto Mora delivered a great pass to Jimenez, who fired an unstoppable shot past goalkeeper Edrick Menjivar in the 50th minute to put Mexico ahead.

Mora continued to show flashes of brilliance as he laid another ball for Roberto Alvarado moments later but the winger missed the chance to make it 2-0 for Mexico, who had moved up a gear and managed to keep Honduras quiet after the interval.

Edson Alvarez thought he had doubled Mexico's lead three minutes after the opener with a simple tap-in following a set piece, but the defensive midfielder's effort was ruled offside after a lengthy VAR check.

Mexico are chasing a record-extending 10th Gold Cup title, while the US are eyeing an eighth crown.

 

The US beat Guatemala 2-1 in the first semifinal on Wednesday. The US last won the continental tournament in 2021.

"It's a 'Clasico', CONCACAF's direct rival. We have to win the 'Clasico' - I learned that from America - it will be a war," Mexico goalkeeper Luis Malagon said.

The Gold Cup final will be played at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Sunday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Liverpool's Diogo Jota dies in car crash
Liverpool's Diogo Jota dies in car crash
Virat Kohli Is Still Scoring Big
Virat Kohli Is Still Scoring Big
Brisbane gets massive govt boost for 2032 Games
Brisbane gets massive govt boost for 2032 Games
'Frustrated' Woakes rues close calls
'Frustrated' Woakes rues close calls
Kabaddi player dies of rabies after rescuing puppy
Kabaddi player dies of rabies after rescuing puppy

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Raaj Kumar's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 2

7 Iconic Chennai Backdrops in Movies

webstory image 3

10 Retro Songs You Must Listen To

VIDEOS

Woman, son killed by domestic help in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar1:53

Woman, son killed by domestic help in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar

Manipur's orange bowl blends tradition with ecological wisdom3:36

Manipur's orange bowl blends tradition with ecological...

Kabaddi player dies of rabies weeks after puppy he saved bit him2:15

Kabaddi player dies of rabies weeks after puppy he saved...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD