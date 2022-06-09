Modric extends contract; Origi exits Liverpool

Luka Modric extends contract with Real Madrid until 2023

IMAGE: Luka Modric has signed a one-year contract extension with Real Madrid. Photograph: Real Madrid/Twitter

Croatia midfielder Luka Modric has signed a one-year contract extension with Real Madrid and will stay at the European champions at least until June 2023, the club announced on Wednesday.

The announcement was made not long after the 36-year-old won his fifth Champions League title in a decade with the LaLiga champions. He also won the Ballon d'Or in 2018.

It is the second year in a row that Modric has signed a one-year extension with Real as his current contract was set to expire at the end of June.

Modric has played 436 games in all competitions for Real, scoring 31 goals and providing 73 assists. He is the 20th player with the most appearances in the club's history, two behind Cristiano Ronaldo.

Along with five Champions League titles, Modric has also won three LaLiga titles, one Copa del Rey, four Spanish Super Cups, three European Super Cups and four Club World Cups at Madrid.

Liverpool confirm Origi exit

Liverpool forward Divock Origi will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of this month, the Merseyside club confirmed as they released a list of players retained for next season's Premier League.

Origi played a key role in Liverpool's Champions League triumph in 2019 and he leaves the club after scoring 41 goals in 175 appearances. The 27-year-old has been linked in media reports with a move to AC Milan.

Goalkeeper Loris Karius, who was at fault for two goals when Liverpool lost the 2018 Champions League final to Real Madrid, will also leave the club when his deal expires this month.

Sheyi Ojo and Ben Woodburn, the youngest goalscorer in Liverpool's history, will also depart.

Valencia appoint Gattuso as new manager

Valencia have appointed former Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso as their new boss on a two-year deal following the exit of Jose Bordalas, the LaLiga club announced on Thursday.

Gattuso, a former AC Milan and Italy midfielder, managed Serie A club Napoli from 2019-21 and led them to a Coppa Italia title.

The 44-year-old was named Fiorentina manager last summer but he left before his official start date, with no reason given for his exit.

Valencia finished ninth in LaLiga in the 2021-22 season, failing to qualify for any European competition for a third straight season.

The club were in turmoil last month following leaked audio recordings of their president Anil Murthy making offensive comments. The Spanish club initially defended his actions, but he was eventually sacked.