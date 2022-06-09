News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ranji Trophy: Bengal's batters break 129-year-old record!

Ranji Trophy: Bengal's batters break 129-year-old record!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
June 09, 2022 00:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Bengal's Abhishek Raman, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudip Gharami, Anustup Mujumdar, Manoj Tiwary, Abishek Porel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sayan Mandal and Akash Deep -- all hit half-centuries against Jharkhand during the Ranji Trophy quarter-final match. Photograph: CAB/Instagram

The Bengal cricket team on Thursday created a global first-class record when all nine batters, who took guard, scored half-centuries in a mammoth first innings score of 773/8 against a hapless Jharkhand on the third day of the Ranji Trophy quarter-final, at the KSCA ground in Alur, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, on Wednesday.

 

Jharkhand were struggling on 139 for 5 in their first innings at stumps as Bengal as look all set to enter the semi-finals with the opposition trailing by 634 runs.

The match will be remembered for a record that stood test of time since 1893 when the touring Australian team, in a first-class game against the Combined Universities team (Oxford and Cambridge), had eight of their batters scoring fifty or more.



For Bengal, skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran (65) started the march towards milestone along with fellow opener Abhishek Raman (61).

This was followed by impressive knocks from Sudip Gharami (186) and senior-most batter Anushtup Majumdar (117). They added 243 runs for the second wicket.

Bengal's junior sports minister Manoj Tiwary (73) also added his name to the list along with Abhishek Porel (68), who has not let Bengal miss Wriddhiman Saha for once.

RCB all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed (78) and Sayan Sekhar Mondal (53) also made half-centuries to complete an Indian cricket but when Akash Deep came and smashed 8 sixes in 18-ball-53, the global first-class record was broken after 129 years.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Doyen of women's cricket, Mithali ends glorious career
Doyen of women's cricket, Mithali ends glorious career
'Mithali, you shaped the lives of many young girls'
'Mithali, you shaped the lives of many young girls'
Can DK Replicate IPL Dazzle for India?
Can DK Replicate IPL Dazzle for India?
Iranian foreign minister raises anti-Prophet remarks
Iranian foreign minister raises anti-Prophet remarks
PHOTOS: Chhetri's brace gives India winning start
PHOTOS: Chhetri's brace gives India winning start
Para Shooting World Cup: Narwal-Francis win gold
Para Shooting World Cup: Narwal-Francis win gold
Experience of captaining in IPL will help: Pant
Experience of captaining in IPL will help: Pant

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Ranji roundup: UP down Karnataka; Mumbai in control

Ranji roundup: UP down Karnataka; Mumbai in control

India players to audition for T20 WC in SA series

India players to audition for T20 WC in SA series

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances