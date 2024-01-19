Modi lights up Chennai for Khelo India Youth Games

'Showcasing true spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat': PM Modi inaugurates 6th Khelo India Youth Games

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sports Tamil Nadu/X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the sixth Khelo India Youth Games at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for broadcasting sector projects worth approximately Rs 250 crore. The logo of DD Tamil was also launched during the event.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur were also present on the occasion.

During his address at the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi said: "I extend my best wishes to all the athletes and sports lovers who have come to Chennai from across the country. Together, you are showcasing the true spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. The warm people of Tamil Nadu, the beautiful Tamil language, culture and cuisine will surely make you feel at home."

"Khelo India Games, Youth Games, Khelo India University Games, Khelo India Winter Games and Khelo India Para Games are giving you an opportunity to play and also bring forward new talent...I am happy that the mascot for the Khelo India Youth Games is Velu Nachiyar," the Prime Minister said.

The broadcasting sector projects for which the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone includes the launch of the revamped DD Podhigai channel as DD Tamil; 12 Akashvani FM projects in eight States and 4 DD transmitters in Jammu and Kashmir.

In addition, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for 26 new FM transmitter projects in 12 states.

The Khelo India Youth Games 2023 scheduled between January 19-31 will have competitions held across four cities- Chennai, Trichy, Madurai and Coimbatore.