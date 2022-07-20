Modi gives success mantra to India's CWG contingent

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the Indian contingent for the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022, via video conferencing. Photograph: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Indian contingent which will represent the nation in Birmingham during the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Wednesday and urged them to face their opponents with the mantra of Kyu Pade Ho Chakkar Me Koi Nahi Hai Takkar Me.

The interaction took place via virtual conferencing mode. During his meeting with athletes, PM Modi wished athletes luck for the multi-sport event and hoped for their success. In his interaction, Prime Minister noted how this time period is in a way most important in the history of Indian sports.

"Today's time is in a way the most important period in the history of Indian sports. Today, the spirit of players like you is also high, the training is also getting better and the atmosphere in the country towards sports is also tremendous. You are all climbing new peaks, making new summits," said PM Modi.

A contingent of 215 athletes will represent India in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines.

"Many athletes present today have already represented India in other international sporting events. But the athletes who are going for their maiden adventure, I wish them the best. The 65 athletes who are going to be participating in the Common Wealth Games for the first time, I am sure will make a lasting mark in the world of sports," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister noted that the 44th Chess Olympiad, which will be hosted by India, will start on July 28 along with the Commonwealth Games and for the next few days, Indian athletes will have an opportunity to shine before the world.

"Today, as a lot of you may know is the beginning of the Chess Olympiad as well. The next 10 days we will see many Indian athletes shining," he said.

"You are the expert on what you guys have to do and how to play. All I would say is, play with all your heart, play with full force and play without any tension," he added.